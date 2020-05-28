Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXTA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

NYSE AXTA opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $983.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $839,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 675,758 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,543,000 after purchasing an additional 354,581 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 262,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 344,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 289,059 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

