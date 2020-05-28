Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $106.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Anixter is a leading global distributor of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions. They help build, connect, protect and power valuable assets and critical infrastructures. From enterprise networks to industrial MRO supply to video surveillance applications to electric power distribution, they offer full-line solutions, and intelligence, that create reliable, resilient systems that sustain businesses and communities. Through their unmatched global distribution network along with their supply chain and technical expertise, they help lower the cost, risk and complexity of their customers’ supply chains. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Anixter International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Anixter International stock opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.93. Anixter International has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $99.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Anixter International will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Anixter International by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,869,000 after buying an additional 414,550 shares during the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in Anixter International by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,104,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,052,000 after buying an additional 311,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Anixter International by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,590,000 after buying an additional 75,682 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anixter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,538,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in Anixter International by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 684,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,181,000 after buying an additional 239,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

