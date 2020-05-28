Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Embotelladora Andina S.A. produces and distributes Coca-Cola products in Chile, Brazil and Argentina. Through subsidiaries, they also produce PET packaging, produce and distribute juices and mineral water, and process and distribute agricultural products, including canned fruits and tomato products. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $14.94. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.40.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B (NYSE:AKO.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $619.40 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.1592 dividend. This is an increase from Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Embotelladora Andina SA ADR Series B Company Profile

Embotelladora Andina SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina SA was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

