Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Financial is well-poised to benefit from impressive inorganic growth and is thus prudently investing in businesses. It is actively involved in startups, small-to-medium sized acquisitions, product launches. Consistent price increase in property and casualty business should favor results. It reported higher investment income on the back of solid performance of limited partnerships. Better industry fundamentals, with strong pricing, high renewal ratio bode well. Solid capital position aid in capital deployment. Its shares have underperformed its industry in past year. However, soft performance of Annuity business tends to weigh on earnings. Also, exposure to catastrophe events induces earnings volatility. Its earnings per share of $1.88 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. The bottom line however declined 6.9% year over year.”

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded American Financial Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Financial Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.50.

NYSE:AFG opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,593,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,194,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 890.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 764,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,607,000 after buying an additional 687,698 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,192,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,656,000 after buying an additional 353,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,461,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,585,000 after buying an additional 276,250 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Financial Group (AFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.