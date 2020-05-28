32,400 Shares in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apache by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Apache by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Apache by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 90,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Apache by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 113,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apache from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

Shares of APA stock opened at $12.58 on Thursday. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.29.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie acquired 32,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $214,781.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

