Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,941 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,234,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,314,000 after buying an additional 310,154 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 628,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 157,762 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

GTS stock opened at $18.47 on Thursday. Triple-S Management Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $423.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $896.44 million for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 6.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

