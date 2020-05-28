ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Francesca’s Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRAN. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Francesca’s by 115.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 4th quarter valued at $657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Francesca’s during the 4th quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Francesca’s by 231.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 169,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 118,122 shares in the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAN opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. Francesca’s Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.99.

Francesca’s (NASDAQ:FRAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.94 million during the quarter. Francesca’s had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 6.14%.

Francesca's Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of boutiques. The company offers fashion apparel, jewelry, accessories, and gifts for women between the ages of 18 and 35. Its apparel products include dresses, fashion tops, sweaters, cardigans and wraps, bottoms, outerwear and jackets, tees and tanks, and intimates; and jewelry comprise necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings.

