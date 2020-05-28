ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $70,000 Investment in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 88,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 36,704 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,490,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,301,000 after acquiring an additional 216,100 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 297,781 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 164,615 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $12.43 on Thursday. Devon Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $4.70 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

