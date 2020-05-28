ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 672.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of NOW by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

DNOW stock opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.90. NOW Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). NOW had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NOW Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

