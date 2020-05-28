ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 91.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638,359 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LYG. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

LYG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 12%.

LYG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

