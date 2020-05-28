ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 504,747 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Targa Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $18.42 on Thursday. Targa Resources Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

