ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Infosys by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 309,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 18,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Cfra upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Infosys Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Infosys had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.