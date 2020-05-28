ETRADE Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. 35.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

VNOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.81.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $10.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $33.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $78.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 41.11% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.