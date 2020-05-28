12,872 Shares in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) Acquired by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pluralsight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PS opened at $20.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 2.58. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $33.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.87 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 54.65%. Pluralsight’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PS shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Pluralsight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $108,361.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,898,607.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah C. Johnson sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $41,317.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $64,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

