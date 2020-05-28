ETRADE Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 15,609 FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,609 shares of the information security company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FEYE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FEYE shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of FEYE opened at $11.96 on Thursday. FireEye Inc has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $18.34. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information security company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FireEye Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

