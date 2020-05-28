ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $173,000 Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.60, a current ratio of 48.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.68 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.28.

Several research analysts have commented on ARI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

