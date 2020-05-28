ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,288 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 129.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,318,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,861,000 after buying an additional 720,037 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 613.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $45,684,000 after buying an additional 2,270,568 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,634,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,090,000 after buying an additional 1,578,608 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,426,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,757,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,410,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

BBBY opened at $7.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.