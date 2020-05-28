Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by ETRADE Capital Management LLC

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,579 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,818 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $67,000. Bank of The West raised its position in Ford Motor by 17.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 77,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $59,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,113,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $72,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.49.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO James D. Farley, Jr. acquired 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

