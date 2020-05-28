ETRADE Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,452 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Bank of America downgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Shares of CNHI opened at $6.29 on Thursday. CNH Industrial NV has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

