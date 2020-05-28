ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 30,455 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,455 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. SYSCO’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

