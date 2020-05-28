ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 1,284 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,306,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 77,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $157.16 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 8.31.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,575,450 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

