ETRADE Capital Management LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,046,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000.

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.54. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

