ETRADE Capital Management LLC Sells 266 Shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TNET. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in TriNet Group by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in TriNet Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after acquiring an additional 10,678 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 77,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. TriNet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $27.79 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.93.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Edward Griese sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $30,458.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,601.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,275,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,584.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,482 shares of company stock worth $3,684,497. Corporate insiders own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

