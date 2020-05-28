ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

