ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Posted by on May 28th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGT. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 17,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $258.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average of $239.72.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

32,400 Shares in Apache Co. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
32,400 Shares in Apache Co. Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Triple-S Management Corp.
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 10,900 Andersons Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 10,900 Andersons Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,300 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc
Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,300 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy Inc
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in FuelCell Energy Inc
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp
ETRADE Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Francesca’s Holdings Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report