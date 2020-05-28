Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.64. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $380.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

