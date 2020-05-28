Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Increased to $800.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $312.00 to $246.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $566.19.

TSLA stock opened at $820.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $740.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $575.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.79 billion, a PE ratio of -921.61 and a beta of 1.15. Tesla has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.90) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total transaction of $187,089.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 84 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

