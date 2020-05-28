ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,694 shares during the quarter. ITT comprises approximately 6.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of ITT worth $70,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ITT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

ITT stock opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.47. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

