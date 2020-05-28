PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 403,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,059,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,651,000 after buying an additional 49,192 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 223,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,780,000 after buying an additional 206,643 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 43,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.37. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

