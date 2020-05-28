Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $104.02 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $66.01 and a 12-month high of $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.04 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.29 million. The firm’s revenue was down 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,273.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $1,395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,270. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

