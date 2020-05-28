ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ITT were worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $3,458,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in ITT by 555.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

ITT opened at $60.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.59. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.