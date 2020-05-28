Swiss National Bank Has $7.78 Million Stake in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eastgroup Properties were worth $7,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,938,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 89,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastgroup Properties by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,206,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 92.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $133.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Eastgroup Properties from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.13.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $117.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.80. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $83.40 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.91 million. Eastgroup Properties had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Eastgroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

