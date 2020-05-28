Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) PT Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anaplan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.35.

Shares of NYSE:PLAN opened at $45.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $63.71. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,784 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $2,307,483.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,463,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,239,679.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,806 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,127,499.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,857 shares of company stock worth $15,295,635. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

