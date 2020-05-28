National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of National Instruments worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,666,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,560,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

NATI stock opened at $39.61 on Thursday. National Instruments Corp has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

Several analysts recently commented on NATI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

