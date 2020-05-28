2,884 Shares in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,884 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.45. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

