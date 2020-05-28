Todd Foley Sells 44,421 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) Director Todd Foley sold 44,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total value of $909,297.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, May 21st, Todd Foley sold 25,594 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $518,278.50.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Todd Foley sold 1,837 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $36,813.48.

On Monday, May 11th, Todd Foley sold 22,155 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $450,632.70.

On Friday, May 8th, Todd Foley sold 6,633 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $132,991.65.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Todd Foley sold 1,626 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $32,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Todd Foley sold 15,826 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $317,627.82.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Todd Foley sold 19,108 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $289,677.28.

On Thursday, March 26th, Todd Foley sold 2,300 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $34,592.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Todd Foley sold 8,200 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $123,574.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Todd Foley sold 9,653 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $145,953.36.

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.94. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.14, a quick ratio of 15.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 717,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 113,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 52,296 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,305,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,848,000 after buying an additional 898,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.