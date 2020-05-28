Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 13,580 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 71.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,362 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,580 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Hess were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

In related news, Director Marc S. Lipschultz acquired 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,918 shares of company stock valued at $483,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.15.

Shares of HES stock opened at $49.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 45.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.