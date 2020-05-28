Aigen Investment Management LP Increases Stake in Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 253.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in WPP by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 695,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.40. Wpp Plc has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $2.4006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.8%. WPP’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

WPP Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

