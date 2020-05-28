Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Position Increased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 30,942.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,688,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $31,434,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 539.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,764,000 after acquiring an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Shares of LAD stock opened at $129.75 on Thursday. Lithia Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.12 and its 200-day moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LAD. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total value of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.