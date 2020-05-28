TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Raised to $114.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price target raised by Nomura from $104.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLD. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $114.90.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $124.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.75 and a 200-day moving average of $99.45. TopBuild has a 1-year low of $54.83 and a 1-year high of $125.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.31.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total transaction of $528,484.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,598.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 77.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,665,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,987,000 after buying an additional 1,165,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $46,597,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $256,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the first quarter worth $11,387,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TopBuild by 42.3% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 461,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,036,000 after buying an additional 137,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

