AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,265.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,119.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,212.35.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $684.91 and a fifty-two week high of $1,274.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,023.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,073.04.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $15.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

