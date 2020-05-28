AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Raised to $1,290.00 at Nomura

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target increased by Nomura from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,190.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra restated a strong-buy rating and set a $1,275.00 target price (up previously from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,212.35.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,023.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1,073.04. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. AutoZone’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,617,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in AutoZone by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.