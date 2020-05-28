AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Given Buy Rating at Nomura Instinet

Nomura Instinet reissued their buy rating on shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AZO. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,212.35.

NYSE:AZO opened at $1,164.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,023.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,073.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 61.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert purchased 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

