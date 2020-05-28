Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $53.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $54.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.74.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.12 and a beta of 2.08. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $965.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.93 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,708,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after buying an additional 259,143 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after buying an additional 228,304 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,547,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,745,000 after buying an additional 41,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after buying an additional 326,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

