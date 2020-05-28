Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,476 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 5,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,951 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $445,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

