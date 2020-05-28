IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 2,726 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,207 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,425.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 16,724,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $219,628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,628,927 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $54,551,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,427.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,153,339 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $80,731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,921 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,531,976 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $72,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230,772 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $43,697,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $7.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

NYSE:FCX opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.33. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

