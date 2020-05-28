Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 383 Shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 27.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in RingCentral by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RNG shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.54, for a total value of $568,850.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 164,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,366,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 169,140 shares of company stock valued at $41,581,384 in the last three months. 8.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $251.97 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a 12-month low of $110.34 and a 12-month high of $292.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.55 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

