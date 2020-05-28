Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 38.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,570 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Miller Industries were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 27,427 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Miller Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.37. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $203.14 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 4.50%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

