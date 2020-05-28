23,028 Shares in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,028 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,709,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,610,000 after buying an additional 136,875 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,317,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,654,000 after buying an additional 23,052 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 952,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,614,000 after buying an additional 72,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,739,000 after buying an additional 216,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

