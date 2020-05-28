First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 45,455,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,185,000 after buying an additional 21,009,260 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after buying an additional 8,193,401 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,557,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,840,000 after buying an additional 319,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,149,000 after buying an additional 1,759,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,286,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,086,000 after buying an additional 184,568 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Macy’s Inc has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.06.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

M has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.61.

In other news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $33,492.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,459.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,747 shares of company stock worth $36,821. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

