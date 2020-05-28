First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) by 103.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Colony Capital were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,373,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 1,851.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,171,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,314,000 after buying an additional 2,060,187 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $9,262,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,977,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,877,000 after buying an additional 1,669,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,351,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 1,342,444 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $752,018.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CLNY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $992.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Colony Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.14.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 33.82% and a negative net margin of 57.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Colony Capital Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

